Fruhlingsfest - Rapid City

Jun 1, 2024

It’s time to welcome warmer weather in the Black Hills at Main Street Square’s ninth annual spring Frühlingsfest with local merchants, microbrews, live music and more. A perfect outing for friends and families of all ages, our 21+ guests can also enjoy carefully curated flights and selections in our Beverage Garden.

Valid ID is required for the consumption of alcohol | Pre-sale is not available for this event


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   Info@mainstreersquarerc.com
Website:   https://mainstreetsquare.org/

All Dates:
