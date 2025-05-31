Fruhlingsfest - Rapid City

May 31, 2025

It’s time to welcome warmer weather in the Black Hills at Main Street Square’s 10th annual spring Frühlingsfest with local merchants, microbrews, live music and more. A perfect outing for friends and families of all ages, our 21+ guests can also enjoy carefully curated flights and selections in our Beverage Garden.

Valid ID is required for the consumption of alcohol | Pre-sale is not available for this event


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   Info@mainstreersquarerc.com
Website:   https://mainstreetsquare.org/

All Dates:
Main Street Square
Main Street Square 57701 512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701

