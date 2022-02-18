Full Moon Hike
Feb 18, 2022 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
This is a great opportunity to gather as a family and enjoy some time together with a full moon. Amaze yourself at how easy it is to see after dark with a full moon during the winter.
Park License is Required.
|Location:
|Oakwood Lakes State Park
|Map:
|20247 S Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
|Phone:
|(605) 627-5441
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/oakwood-lakes-state-park/
All Dates:
