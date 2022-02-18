Share |

Full Moon Hike

Feb 18, 2022 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

This is a great opportunity to gather as a family and enjoy some time together with a full moon. Amaze yourself at how easy it is to see after dark with a full moon during the winter.

Park License is Required.


Location:   Oakwood Lakes State Park
Map:   20247 S Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
Phone:   (605) 627-5441
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/oakwood-lakes-state-park/

All Dates:
Feb 18, 2022 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

This is a great opportunity to gather as a family and enjoy some time together with a full moon. Amaze yourself at how easy it is to see after dark with a full moon during the winter. Park License is Required.
Oakwood Lakes State Park
Oakwood Lakes State Park 20247 20247 S Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220

Search All Events By Day

February (2022)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable