Fun After Dark (18+ Event) - Aberdeen

Nov 15, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Experience a night of entertainment and join us for Fun After Dark on the third Friday of every month from 8 PM to 11 PM! This exclusive 18+ event includes thrilling attractions such as Unlimited Arcade Games*, Mini Bowling, Spin Zone Bumper Cars, Laser Tag, and Interactive Climbing Wall. Price is $29.99 per person. Plus, the September Fun After Dark event will feature The Break Room, which will be onsite for sessions of smashing fun!



Mark your calendars for our upcoming Fun After Dark dates: September 20, October 18, November 15, and December 20.



*No points on games. Crane games not included.

Fee: $29.99