Fun After Dark (18+ Event) - Aberdeen

Nov 15, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Experience a night of entertainment and join us for Fun After Dark on the third Friday of every month from 8 PM to 11 PM! This exclusive 18+ event includes thrilling attractions such as Unlimited Arcade Games*, Mini Bowling, Spin Zone Bumper Cars, Laser Tag, and Interactive Climbing Wall. Price is $29.99 per person. Plus, the September Fun After Dark event will feature The Break Room, which will be onsite for sessions of smashing fun!

Mark your calendars for our upcoming Fun After Dark dates: September 20, October 18, November 15, and December 20.

*No points on games. Crane games not included.

 

Fee: $29.99


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Sep 20, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Oct 18, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nov 15, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Dec 20, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Fun After Dark at Allevity Entertainment (18+ Event)

Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

September (2024)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable