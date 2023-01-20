Share |

Fun After Dark at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen

Jan 20, 2023 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm


On Friday, January 20 from 8 pm to Midnight, Allevity will be ADULTS ONLY.
Admission includes Unlimited Attractions, Unlimited Arcade Games, 1 drink ticket for beer or wine, and discounted drink & food items from 8-10 pm.

Pre-sale admission is 24.99+tax, and it's $29.99 at the door.

 

Fee: $24.99


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Jan 20, 2023 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Join us at Allevity for our FIRST Fun After Dark - a 21+ event!

Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401

Search All Events By Day

January (2023)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable