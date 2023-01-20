Fun After Dark at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen
Jan 20, 2023 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
On Friday, January 20 from 8 pm to Midnight, Allevity will be ADULTS ONLY.
Admission includes Unlimited Attractions, Unlimited Arcade Games, 1 drink ticket for beer or wine, and discounted drink & food items from 8-10 pm.
Pre-sale admission is 24.99+tax, and it's $29.99 at the door.
Fee: $24.99
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Join us at Allevity for our FIRST Fun After Dark - a 21+ event!
