Fun After Dark: Halloween Edition - Aberdeen
Oct 13, 2023 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Join us for a hauntingly good time at Allevity Entertainment's Fun After Dark: Halloween Edition 🎃 on Friday, October 13th, from 8:00 PM to Midnight. For only $24.99, it's a night of thrills, chills, and non-stop fun that you won't want to miss!
👻 Event Highlights 👻
🎃 Costume Contest: New for this event, dress to impress and enter our Costume Contest for a chance to win fantastic prizes!
🎪 Unlimited Attractions: Enjoy spine-tingling spinning bumper cars, heart-pounding laser tag, and other exhilarating attractions all night long!
🕹️ Unlimited Arcade Games: Embrace your competitive spirit as you play to your heart's content on a wide array of arcade games.
🍹 One Free Drink Ticket: Upon entry, you'll receive a complimentary drink ticket to quench your thirst with a selection of chilling concoctions or non-alcoholic options.
🍻 Discounted Drinks and Food: From 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, enjoy spooktacular savings on drinks and delicious bites from our concession stands.
Fee: $24.99
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|6364475656
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Oct 13, 2023 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm ends at Midnight
🌙 Get Ready for an Adults-Only Spooktacular Night at Allevity Entertainment!
