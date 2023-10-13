Share |

Fun After Dark: Halloween Edition - Aberdeen

Oct 13, 2023 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Join us for a hauntingly good time at Allevity Entertainment's Fun After Dark: Halloween Edition 🎃 on Friday, October 13th, from 8:00 PM to Midnight. For only $24.99, it's a night of thrills, chills, and non-stop fun that you won't want to miss!

👻 Event Highlights 👻
🎃 Costume Contest: New for this event, dress to impress and enter our Costume Contest for a chance to win fantastic prizes!
🎪 Unlimited Attractions: Enjoy spine-tingling spinning bumper cars, heart-pounding laser tag, and other exhilarating attractions all night long!
🕹️ Unlimited Arcade Games: Embrace your competitive spirit as you play to your heart's content on a wide array of arcade games.
🍹 One Free Drink Ticket: Upon entry, you'll receive a complimentary drink ticket to quench your thirst with a selection of chilling concoctions or non-alcoholic options.
🍻 Discounted Drinks and Food: From 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, enjoy spooktacular savings on drinks and delicious bites from our concession stands.

 

Fee: $24.99


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   6364475656
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Oct 13, 2023 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm ends at Midnight

🌙 Get Ready for an Adults-Only Spooktacular Night at Allevity Entertainment!

Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

October (2023)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable