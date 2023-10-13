Fun After Dark: Halloween Edition - Aberdeen

Oct 13, 2023 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Join us for a hauntingly good time at Allevity Entertainment's Fun After Dark: Halloween Edition 🎃 on Friday, October 13th, from 8:00 PM to Midnight. For only $24.99, it's a night of thrills, chills, and non-stop fun that you won't want to miss!



👻 Event Highlights 👻

🎃 Costume Contest: New for this event, dress to impress and enter our Costume Contest for a chance to win fantastic prizes!

🎪 Unlimited Attractions: Enjoy spine-tingling spinning bumper cars, heart-pounding laser tag, and other exhilarating attractions all night long!

🕹️ Unlimited Arcade Games: Embrace your competitive spirit as you play to your heart's content on a wide array of arcade games.

🍹 One Free Drink Ticket: Upon entry, you'll receive a complimentary drink ticket to quench your thirst with a selection of chilling concoctions or non-alcoholic options.

🍻 Discounted Drinks and Food: From 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, enjoy spooktacular savings on drinks and delicious bites from our concession stands.

Fee: $24.99