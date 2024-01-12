Fun After Dark: I Hate Winter - Aberdeen
Jan 12, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Extend the joy into the evening with our 'Fun After Dark' events for a unique and exhilarating experience. Our Adults Only event is the perfect night to enjoy the nostalgia of being a kid, without the kids. Themed for NSU’s I Hate Winter men’s basketball face-off against St. Cloud State.
This is a ticketed event for January 12 from 8 PM to Midnight. Reserve your spot online for $24.99 or in person for $29.99.
Fee: $24.99
|Allevity Entertainment
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|6052257733
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|http://allevity.fun/specials
Allevity's Adults-Only Event Makes a Bitter Return.
