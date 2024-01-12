Fun After Dark: I Hate Winter - Aberdeen

Jan 12, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Extend the joy into the evening with our 'Fun After Dark' events for a unique and exhilarating experience. Our Adults Only event is the perfect night to enjoy the nostalgia of being a kid, without the kids. Themed for NSU’s I Hate Winter men’s basketball face-off against St. Cloud State.



This is a ticketed event for January 12 from 8 PM to Midnight. Reserve your spot online for $24.99 or in person for $29.99.

Fee: $24.99