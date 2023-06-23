Fun After Dark is Back at Allevity! - Aberdeen
Jun 23, 2023 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Join Allevity for Fun After Dark - our adults-only 21+ event on Friday, June 23rd from 8pm to Midnight! Purchase your tickets in advance for $24.99 and get Unlimited Attractions, Unlimited Arcade Games, 1 drink ticket (beer or wine), and discounted drink & food from 8-10pm. Unlimited attractions include Mini Bowling, Spin Zone Bumper Cars, Laser Tag and Interactive Climbing Wall.
Fee: $24.99
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|6052257733
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Jun 23, 2023 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Grab your friends, let loose, and embark on an ADULTS ONLY night of excitement and nostalgia at Allevity Entertainment.
