Fun After Dark is Back at Allevity! - Aberdeen

Jun 23, 2023 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Join Allevity for Fun After Dark - our adults-only 21+ event on Friday, June 23rd from 8pm to Midnight! Purchase your tickets in advance for $24.99 and get Unlimited Attractions, Unlimited Arcade Games, 1 drink ticket (beer or wine), and discounted drink & food from 8-10pm. Unlimited attractions include Mini Bowling, Spin Zone Bumper Cars, Laser Tag and Interactive Climbing Wall.

 

Fee: $24.99


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   6052257733
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Grab your friends, let loose, and embark on an ADULTS ONLY night of excitement and nostalgia at Allevity Entertainment.

Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401

