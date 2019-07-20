Fun Day - Wessington
Jul 20, 2019
Pancake breakfast, color run, rib/chicken cook-off, parade at 10am, car show, kids’ activities, pie and ice-cream social, pork loin supper and street dance.
|Map:
|Wessington, SD 57381
|Phone:
|605-458-2359
|Website:
|http://www.wessingtonsouthdakota.com
All Dates:
Jul 20, 2019
Family friendly festival.
