Fun Day - Wessington

Jul 20, 2019

Pancake breakfast, color run, rib/chicken cook-off, parade at 10am, car show, kids’ activities, pie and ice-cream social, pork loin supper and street dance.


Map:   Wessington, SD 57381
Phone:   605-458-2359
Website:   http://www.wessingtonsouthdakota.com

Family friendly festival.

