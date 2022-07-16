Share |

Fun Day-Wessington

Jul 16, 2022

Fun run, a steak cook-off, parade at 10:30am, car show, kids' activities, pie and ice cream social, supper, and street dance.


Location:   Wessington
Map:   Main Street, Wessington, SD 57381
Phone:   605-377-4290
Email:   heupel_whitney@hotmail.com
Website:   http://wessingtonsouthdakota.com

All Dates:
Jul 16, 2022

Fun run, a steak cook-off, parade at 10:30am, car show, kids' activities, pie and ice cream social, supper, and street dance.
Wessington
Wessington 57381 Main Street, Wessington, SD 57381

Search All Events By Day

July (2022)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Related Events

SUMMER CRAZY DAYS

Web Design by Buildable