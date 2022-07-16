Fun Day-Wessington
Fun run, a steak cook-off, parade at 10:30am, car show, kids' activities, pie and ice cream social, supper, and street dance.
|Location:
|Wessington
|Map:
|Main Street, Wessington, SD 57381
|Phone:
|605-377-4290
|Email:
|heupel_whitney@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://wessingtonsouthdakota.com
