Share |

Fur Trader Days - Geddes

Aug 13, 2021 - Aug 15, 2021

Friday

Bull-A-Rama, Dance, City-wide Rummage Sale

Saturday

5 K Fun Run and Walk, City-wide Rummage Sale, Barrel Racing, Parade, Rib Cook-off, Car Show, Bingo, Barrel Train Rides, Pedal Pull, Bouncy Houses, Petting Zoo, Bean bag and Horseshoes

Sunday

Antique tractor pull, softball tournament, Ranch Rodeo


Location:   Main Street and the Athletic Complex
Map:   Geddes, SD 57342
Phone:   605-337-2501; 605-680-4028
Email:   geddescity@midstatesd.net
Website:   http://www.geddessd.org

All Dates:
Aug 13, 2021 - Aug 15, 2021

Friday Bull-A-Rama, Dance, City-wide Rummage Sale Saturday 5 K Fun Run and Walk, City-wide Rummage Sale, Barrel Racing, Parade, Rib Cook-off, Car Show, Bingo, Barrel Train Rides, Pedal Pull, Bouncy Houses, Petting Zoo, Bean bag and Horseshoes Sunday Antique tractor pull, softball tournament, Ranch Rodeo
Main Street and the Athletic Complex
Main Street and the Athletic Complex 57342 Geddes, SD 57342

Search All Events By Day

August (2021)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable