Fur Trader Days - Geddes
Aug 13, 2021 - Aug 15, 2021
Friday
Bull-A-Rama, Dance, City-wide Rummage Sale
Saturday
5 K Fun Run and Walk, City-wide Rummage Sale, Barrel Racing, Parade, Rib Cook-off, Car Show, Bingo, Barrel Train Rides, Pedal Pull, Bouncy Houses, Petting Zoo, Bean bag and Horseshoes
Sunday
Antique tractor pull, softball tournament, Ranch Rodeo
|Location:
|Main Street and the Athletic Complex
|Map:
|Geddes, SD 57342
|Phone:
|605-337-2501; 605-680-4028
|Email:
|geddescity@midstatesd.net
|Website:
|http://www.geddessd.org
All Dates:
Aug 13, 2021 - Aug 15, 2021
