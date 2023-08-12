Fur Trader Days - Geddes
Aug 12, 2023 - Aug 14, 2023
Parade, antique tractor pull, softball tournament, bull-a-rama, and much more!
The bull-a-rama will take place at 7PM on August 12.
|Location:
|Main Street and the Athletic Complex
|Map:
|Geddes, SD 57342
|Phone:
|605-337-2501; 605-680-4028
|Email:
|geddescity@midstatesd.net
|Website:
|http://www.geddessd.org
All Dates:
