Fur Trader Days - Geddes

Aug 12, 2023 - Aug 14, 2023

Parade, antique tractor pull, softball tournament, bull-a-rama, and much more!

The bull-a-rama will take place at 7PM on August 12.


Location:   Main Street and the Athletic Complex
Map:   Geddes, SD 57342
Phone:   605-337-2501; 605-680-4028
Email:   geddescity@midstatesd.net
Website:   http://www.geddessd.org

