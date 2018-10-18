Share |

Gallery Exhibit Features "Ever I Know" Mixed Media by Ahn Ta - Sioux Falls

Oct 18, 2018 - Nov 10, 2018

The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery at Augustana University will feature alumnae Ahn Ta '14 in an introspective exhibition entitled "Ever I know."

The exhibit runs from Thursday, Oct 18, through Saturday, Nov 10.

A gallery reception was Thursday, Oct. 18, featuring an artist's talk by Ta.

The exhibit and the reception are free and open to the public.


Location:   Augustana University, Eide/Dalrymple Gallery
Map:   2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197

All Dates:
Oct 18, 2018 - Nov 10, 2018

The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery at Augustana University will feature alumnae Ahn Ta '14 in an introspective exhibition entitled "Ever I know."The exhibit runs from Thursday, Oct 18, through Saturday, Nov 10.A gallery reception was Thursday, Oct. 18, featuring an artist's talk by Ta.The exhibit and the reception are free and open to the public.
Augustana University, Eide/Dalrymple Gallery
Augustana University, Eide/Dalrymple Gallery 57197 2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197

Search All Events By Day

October (2018)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS