Gallery Exhibit Features "Ever I Know" Mixed Media by Ahn Ta - Sioux Falls
Oct 18, 2018 - Nov 10, 2018
The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery at Augustana University will feature alumnae Ahn Ta '14 in an introspective exhibition entitled "Ever I know."
The exhibit runs from Thursday, Oct 18, through Saturday, Nov 10.
A gallery reception was Thursday, Oct. 18, featuring an artist's talk by Ta.
The exhibit and the reception are free and open to the public.
All Dates:
Augustana University, Eide/Dalrymple Gallery
Augustana University, Eide/Dalrymple Gallery 57197 2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
