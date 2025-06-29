Game of Clue - Lake City

Jun 29, 2025 - Jul 20, 2025

Travel throughout the park in this large game of Clue at Fort Sisseton Historic State Park.


Location:   Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
Map:   11907 434th Ave. Lake City SD 57247
Phone:   605-448-5474
Website:   https://fort-sisseton-state.ticketleap.com/ghost.../

