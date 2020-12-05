Share |

Garden Club's 59th Annual Wreath Sale - Rapid City

Dec 5, 2020 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Wreaths, centerpieces, mailbox covers, etc.. created by Rapid City Garden Club.

Materials for these are gathered in the Black Hills.


Location:   Lions and Bridger Buildings, Central States Fairground
Map:   800 San Fransisco St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-343-0710

All Dates:
Dec 5, 2020 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Wreaths, centerpieces, mailbox covers, etc.. created by Rapid City Garden Club.

Lions and Bridger Buildings, Central States Fairground
Lions and Bridger Buildings, Central States Fairground 57701 800 San Fransisco St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

December (2020)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable