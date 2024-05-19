Garden Discovery Festival - Brookings
May 19, 2024 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm
There will be expert led presentations and guided tours as well as free admission in this collaborative event with SDSU Extension!
|Location:
|McCrory Gardens
|Map:
|31 22nd Ave., Brookings, SD 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-6707
|Website:
|http://www.mccrorygardens.com/
All Dates:
May 19, 2024 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.