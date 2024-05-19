Share |

Garden Discovery Festival - Brookings

May 19, 2024 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

There will be expert led presentations and guided tours as well as free admission in this collaborative event with SDSU Extension!


Location:   McCrory Gardens
Map:   31 22nd Ave., Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   605-688-6707
Website:   http://www.mccrorygardens.com/

