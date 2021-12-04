Share |

Garden Glow

Dec 4, 2021 - Jan 6, 2022

Stroll through an outdoor wonderland of lights, images and scenes of the holidays.


Event dates:

  • Nightly from 5:00pm - 9:00pm, Saturday, December 4, 2021 - Thursday, January 6, 2022 (Excluding December 24, 25, 2021 and January 1, 2022)
  • Last admission of the evening at 8:30pm.

Purchasing Tickets: 

  • Advance ticketing is required. 
  • Tickets can be purchased through the online form (link below) or by calling or visiting the McCrory Gardens Education & Visitor Center at (605) 688-6707 Wednesday – Sunday, 10:00am – 5:00pm.
  • Times are scheduled in 15 minute increments, with a limit regarding the number of people allowed in the garden at one time.

Ticket Pricing Information: 

  • Youth and Adults — $6.00
  • Children 5 and under — Free
  • Friends of McCrory Gardens Members — Free
  • Reservation Accepted: November 20, 2021 - January 6, 2021

 Watch Facebook for the up-to-date news on when to come visit Santa Claus!  For more information, hours and events: McCroryGardens.com. 


Location:   Education and Visitor Center at McCrory Gardens
Map:   631 22nd Ave. Brookings SD 57006
Phone:   (605) 688-6707
Email:   sdsu.mccrorygardens@sdstate.edu
Website:   http://www.sdstate.edu/mccrory-gardens/garden-glow-admission-tickets-form

