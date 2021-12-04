Garden Glow
Dec 4, 2021 - Jan 6, 2022
Stroll through an outdoor wonderland of lights, images and scenes of the holidays.
Event dates:
- Nightly from 5:00pm - 9:00pm, Saturday, December 4, 2021 - Thursday, January 6, 2022 (Excluding December 24, 25, 2021 and January 1, 2022)
- Last admission of the evening at 8:30pm.
Purchasing Tickets:
- Advance ticketing is required.
- Tickets can be purchased through the online form (link below) or by calling or visiting the McCrory Gardens Education & Visitor Center at (605) 688-6707 Wednesday – Sunday, 10:00am – 5:00pm.
- Times are scheduled in 15 minute increments, with a limit regarding the number of people allowed in the garden at one time.
Ticket Pricing Information:
- Youth and Adults — $6.00
- Children 5 and under — Free
- Friends of McCrory Gardens Members — Free
- Reservation Accepted: November 20, 2021 - January 6, 2021
Watch Facebook for the up-to-date news on when to come visit Santa Claus! For more information, hours and events: McCroryGardens.com.
|Location:
|Education and Visitor Center at McCrory Gardens
|Map:
|631 22nd Ave. Brookings SD 57006
|Phone:
|(605) 688-6707
|Email:
|sdsu.mccrorygardens@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|http://www.sdstate.edu/mccrory-gardens/garden-glow-admission-tickets-form
All Dates:
Dec 4, 2021 - Jan 6, 2022 5-9pm every night. Exclusions 12/24, 25 & 1/1.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.