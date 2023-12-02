Garden Glow - Brookings
Stroll through an outdoor wonderland of lights, images and scenes of the holidays at the McCrory Gardens.
|Location:
|Education and Visitor Center at McCrory Gardens
|Map:
|631 22nd Ave. Brookings SD 57006
|Phone:
|(605) 688-6707
All Dates:
Dec 2, 2023 - Jan 6, 2024
