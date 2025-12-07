Garden Glow - Brookings

Dec 7, 2025 - Jan 6, 2026

Stroll through an outdoor wonderland of lights, images and scenes of the holidays at the McCrory Gardens.

Garden Glow will be closed for the following days: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. 


Location:   Education and Visitor Center at McCrory Gardens
Map:   631 22nd Ave. Brookings SD 57006
Phone:   (605) 688-6707

All Dates:
