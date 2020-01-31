Share |

Gary Mule Deer (concert) - Deadwood

Jan 31, 2020 8:00 pm

Born in Deadwood and raised in Spearfish, comedian and musician Gary Mule Deer has performed on nearly every major concert stage in the country. He’s made over 350 television appearances including many on both The Tonight Show and David Letterman and on Friday, January 31st he will play his first ever show at Deadwood Mountain Grand.


Location:   Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino
Map:   1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   802-255-1826
Website:   http://ainment/event-center/1268-gmd-osn.html


