Gathering Of Stars - Pierre

Oct 18, 2025 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Join the Discovery Center at Farm Island Recreation area for a star party.
Sky watchers of all levels are welcome. Bring your own telescope or use one brought by the Discovery Center.
Explore different ways to enjoy the night sky, from how to find a viewing target, to astrophotography with your
phone. Meet with other local sky watchers and explore the sky.
Astronomy is for everyone. Let's go explore the sky!
September 20th 8:30-9:30
October 18th 7:30-8:30
November 22nd 6:00-7:00
December 20th 6:00-7:00
All vehicles must have a valid park entrance license
All events are weather depending. Check SD-Discovery.org for latest updates.


Location:   Farm Island State Recreation Park
Map:   1301 Farm Island Rd, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=183903

Oct 18, 2025 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

