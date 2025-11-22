Gathering of Stars - Pierre

Nov 22, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Join the South Dakota Discovery Center at Farm Island Recreation Park for a star party. Sky watchers of all levels are welcome. Bring your own telescope or use one brought by the SDDC. Meet with other local sky watchers and learn different ways to enjoy the night sky, from how to find a viewing target to astrophotography with your phone. Astronomy is for everyone; let's explore the sky! All vehicles must have a valid park entrance license. This event is weather-dependent. Check sd-discovery.org for the latest updates.


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=183904

All Dates:
Nov 22, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

