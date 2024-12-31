Gatsby's NYE - Rapid City
Dec 31, 2024 6:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Curious about what’s included with your ticket? From a plated dinner, decadent desserts, and late-night snacks to top-tier entertainment, shuttle service, and more—we’ve thought of everything. Explore all the exciting details at diamondspurevents.com/gatsbysnye.
This year is your year… Start it in style ✨🍾
Fee: $175
|Location:
|Diamond Spur Events Center
|Map:
|23826 Mill Iron Dr., Rapid City, SD 57702
|Email:
|info@diamondspurevents.com
|Website:
|http://diamondspurevents.com/gatsbysnye
All Dates:
Jan 1, 2025 12:00 am - 2:00 am
Step into a world of elegance & glamour at Gatsby’s NYE Affair! This luxurious celebration will transport you to a night of unforgettable memories & all the Roaring 20s vibes you've been dreaming of.
