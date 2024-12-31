Gatsby's NYE - Rapid City

Dec 31, 2024 6:30 pm - 11:59 pm

Curious about what’s included with your ticket? From a plated dinner, decadent desserts, and late-night snacks to top-tier entertainment, shuttle service, and more—we’ve thought of everything. Explore all the exciting details at diamondspurevents.com/gatsbysnye.
This year is your year… Start it in style ✨🍾

 

Fee: $175


Location:   Diamond Spur Events Center
Map:   23826 Mill Iron Dr., Rapid City, SD 57702
Email:   info@diamondspurevents.com
Website:   http://diamondspurevents.com/gatsbysnye

All Dates:
Dec 31, 2024 6:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Jan 1, 2025 12:00 am - 2:00 am

Step into a world of elegance & glamour at Gatsby’s NYE Affair! This luxurious celebration will transport you to a night of unforgettable memories & all the Roaring 20s vibes you've been dreaming of.

Diamond Spur Events Center
Diamond Spur Events Center 23826 23826 Mill Iron Dr., Rapid City, SD 57702

Search All Events By Day

December (2024)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable