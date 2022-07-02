Share |

Gayville 150th Celebration

Jul 2, 2022 - Jul 3, 2022

Come join the community of Gayville in celebrating 150 years!
 
The Hay Shed will be hosting events during the 150th celebration.
Live Music Friday
Poker Run Saturday
Street Dance Saturday
Farmhand Olympics Sunday
 
More details coming - visit our Facebook page !

Map:   503 Washington St, Gayville, SD 57031

All Dates:
57031 503 Washington St, Gayville, SD 57031

