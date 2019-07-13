Share |

Gem and Mineral Show - Rapid City

Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

Fluorescent mineral displays, live demonstrations, exhibits, guest speakers, kids’ activities and silent auction.


Location:   Best Western Ramkota Hotel Convention Center
Map:   2111 N La Crosse, Rapid City , SD 57701
Phone:   719-207-1035
Website:   http://www.wdgms.org

