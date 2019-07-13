Gem and Mineral Show - Rapid City
Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019
Fluorescent mineral displays, live demonstrations, exhibits, guest speakers, kids’ activities and silent auction.
|Location:
|Best Western Ramkota Hotel Convention Center
|Map:
|2111 N La Crosse, Rapid City , SD 57701
|Phone:
|719-207-1035
|Website:
|http://www.wdgms.org
All Dates:
