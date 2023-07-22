Gem and Mineral Show - Rapid City
Jul 22, 2023 - Jul 23, 2023
Fluorescent mineral displays, live demonstrations, exhibits, guest speakers, kids’ activities and silent auction.
|Location:
|Central States Fairgrounds - Fine Arts Building
|Map:
|800 San Francisco St, Rapid City , SD 57701
|Phone:
|719-207-1035
|Website:
|http://www.wdgms.org
All Dates:
