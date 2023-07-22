Share |

Gem and Mineral Show - Rapid City

Jul 22, 2023 - Jul 23, 2023

Fluorescent mineral displays, live demonstrations, exhibits, guest speakers, kids’ activities and silent auction.


Location:   Central States Fairgrounds - Fine Arts Building
Map:   800 San Francisco St, Rapid City , SD 57701
Phone:   719-207-1035
Website:   http://www.wdgms.org

