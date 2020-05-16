Share |

Geocaching in the State Parks- Lake City

May 16, 2020 - May 17, 2020

Local state parks have hidden some new geocaches for you to find. Prizes will be given out each day for the first one to find all geocaches, oldest geocacher, youngest geocacher and much more!


Location:   Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
Map:   11907 434th Ave, Lake City, South Dakota 57247
Phone:   605-448-5474

All Dates:
May 16, 2020 - May 17, 2020 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
