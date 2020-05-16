Geocaching in the State Parks- Lake City
May 16, 2020 - May 17, 2020
Local state parks have hidden some new geocaches for you to find. Prizes will be given out each day for the first one to find all geocaches, oldest geocacher, youngest geocacher and much more!
|Location:
|Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
|Map:
|11907 434th Ave, Lake City, South Dakota 57247
|Phone:
|605-448-5474
All Dates:
May 16, 2020 - May 17, 2020 1:00pm to 5:00pm
