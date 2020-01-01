Share |

George S. Mickelson Trail Hikes

Jan 25, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Experience the George S. Mickleson Trail in winter. Call office or visit the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks website for additional details on hikes. 


Location:   George S. Mickelson Trail
Phone:   605-584-3896
Website:   http://https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/george-s--mickelson-trail/

All Dates:
Jan 1, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm First Day Snowshoe Hike. All ages and abilities welcome.
Jan 11, 2020 11:00 am - 3:00 pm Story Hike to Roughlock Falls. Call to reserve snowshoes.
Jan 25, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Hike Little Spearfish Falls
Feb 8, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Location TBD. Call office for details.
Feb 22, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Hike Savoy Trail

