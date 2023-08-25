Getting Our Acts Together: A Night of Northern Hills One-Acts - Spearfish

Aug 25, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center is excited to bring you a special night of theater: “Getting Our Acts Together: A Night of Northern Hills One Acts”!



This special event will be hosted at the Matthews Opera House & Arts Center on Friday, August 25 at 7 pm.



Additional performances will be held at the Belle Fourche Rec Center Auditorium on Saturday, August 26 at 7 pm and at the Historic Homestake Opera House on Sunday, August 27 at 2 pm.



The performance, aptly named for the collaboration between the Matthews Opera House, Homestake Theater Works, and the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater, will feature three one-act plays presented by three separate directors and casts. Each of the shows will be around 30 to 45 minutes long, to create a full evening of entertainment.



Tickets for the evening are only $10 for adults and $5 for children! For tickets, purchase online at matthewsopera.com



About the Shows…



“Talent Show Fail”

written by Iam McWethy and Carrie McCrossen

The town of Holly Springs has terrible roads, and the citizens are counting on the money raised from this year’s talent show to fix them. Unfortunately, the one guy who has a talent wants to do taxes onstage this year. As the host, Tina is determined the show must go on, even as duets are being hastily converted to solos, angsty teens are reading upsetting poetry and everyone’s being hounded by a heckler. Will the town of Holly Springs get their act together or are they doomed to a future of potholes and unrehearsed roller-skating? Find out in this warm and winning community comedy!



“Couch Potato”

written by Patrick Gabridge

Eric is the ultimate slacker, but his goal of remaining motionless in front of the TV is in serious jeopardy. His sister and fiance move out and leave him behind in the apartment, and the two newlyweds moving in aren’t keen to share their space with a complete stranger. Can Eric use his wits to stay rooted, or is he about to be yanked from his chosen resting place? A fast-paced comedy of inertia.



“Superhero Sanitarium”

written by Scott Haan

Lois Lancaster is a big-city journalist writing about the current state of mental health facilities. Her research takes her to a hospital populated with a unique group of quirky inmates who imagine they are crime-fighting superheroes. Speed Freak thinks he can run at incredible speeds, while enthusiastic Dim Bulb thinks he has the ability to turn off lights with his brain. Mental thinks she can read minds, despite being prone to sudden outbursts of bizarre non-sequiturs. Kevin, much less quirky and flamboyant than the other inmates, doesn’t embarrass himself with a ridiculous code name or costume…at least, not initially. Dr. Gail Eisner appears to be a kindly hospital administrator, a steady influence needed to effectively run a madhouse like this one. At first, Lois finds their elaborate superhero fantasies to be an entertaining diversion, the wild delusions of unstable minds, until something unusual happens that makes her wonder….

Fee: $Adults $10, Youth $5