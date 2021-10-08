Ghost Investigation Fundraiser

Oct 9, 2021 3:00 pm

Find out during one of the Fort Sisseton Ghost Investigation Nights!

Join us as the team of professional ghost investigators from the Frozen Lake Paranormal Group out of South St. Paul, MN takes us on a ghost investigation throughout Fort Sisseton.

Learn to use the equipment and join in on seeing if ghost truly exist here at the Fort or if it's just stories.

The investigation schedule is as follows:

3pm-5pm: Check-in and tours for those who want one

5pm-6pm: Social Hour. Get to know the investigators

6pm-7pm: Dinner

7pm-9pm: Information/Groups

9pm-???: Investigation of Fort Sisseton

Dates: Friday October 8th and Saturday October 9th.

Time: Check-in is between 3pm and 5pm. Please contact Ali if there is a conflict with this time frame.

Cost: $100 per person (no extra charge to purchase online). This includes the dinner meal, snacks throughout the night, a t-shirt and the investigation.

Ticket Link: https://fort-sisseton-state.ticketleap.com/ghost.../

All funds raised will stay at the Fort through the Fort Sisseton Commission, whose goals are to assist with renovations, programing and other projects at Fort Sisseton.

There is a limited of space of 25 people per night so purchase your tickets soon!

Bring: warm clothes or wear layers, and a flashlight. Please wear sturdy shoes. This event is not handicap accessible due to moving around in the dark where there is no electricity.

Age: Due to the nature of the event, no one under the age of 16 will be allowed on this investigation. There will be a specialized youth ghost investigation in the spring of 2022. All minors must be have a legal guardian accompany them on the investigation.

Liability and code of conduct forms will be emailed to you a week before the event. Please have them filled out completely before you arrive to make check-in easier.

Questions: Please call Fort Sisseton at 605.448.5474 or email us at FortSisseton@state.sd.us