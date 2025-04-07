Ghosts of Deadwood
Apr 7, 2025 - May 16, 2025
Deadwood, SD – 2nd Annual 3-Day Public Ghost Investigation at America’s Most Famous historical Haunted Old West Mining Town.
This is a REAL PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION, With Professional Ghost Hunter Marie Mason is coming Back to Deadwood to team up with Deadwood History Inc
3-Night Paranormal Investigation tickets on Friday and Saturday ticket include Historical "Haunted Guided Trolley Ride" 5 Locations Adams House, Broken Boot Mine, Stamp Mill Saloon and Brothel to Cemetery.
https://deadwood.eventbrite.com
Fee: $65.00
|Location:
|610 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Map:
|116 Lexington pl, Randsburg, CA 93554
|Phone:
|8189746852
|Email:
|ghostshunter11@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://116 Lexington pl
All Dates:
