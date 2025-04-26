Giants in the Earth: The Norwegians in the Dakota Territory - Sioux Falls

Apr 26, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra revives Douglas Moore’s Pulitzer-Prize winning opera inspired by Ole Edvart Rølvaag’s epic novel about Norwegian settlers of the Dakota Territory in 1873. Staged with imagery, costumes, and sung in English.

 

Fee: $sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   https://www.sdsymphony.org/

All Dates:
Apr 26, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Apr 27, 2025 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

