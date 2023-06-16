Gift from Mother Earth Art Show - Crazy Horse Memorial
Jun 16, 2023 - Jun 18, 2023
Celebrate the arts and crafts that are melding Native American culture and the new west.
During the three-day “Gift from Mother Earth Art Show.” Exhibitors, the makers of custom-made clothing, jewelry and other items for sale, fill much of the visitor complex.
The booths open at 8 a.m. all three days.
Awards are given in several art categories. Visitors also enjoy American Indian performers.
|Location:
|Crazy Horse Memorial
|Map:
|12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-673-4681
|Website:
|http://www.crazyhorsememorial.org/
All Dates:
