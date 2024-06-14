Gift from Mother Earth Art Show - Crazy Horse Memorial

Jun 14, 2024 - Jun 16, 2024

Celebrate the arts and crafts that are melding Native American culture and the new west.

During the three-day “Gift from Mother Earth Art Show.” Exhibitors, the makers of custom-made clothing, jewelry and other items for sale, fill much of the visitor complex.

The booths open at 8 a.m. all three days.

Awards are given in several art categories. Visitors also enjoy American Indian performers.