Gift of Hope Concert ft. Matt Maher - Sioux Falls
Feb 6, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Join us for the 26th Annual Gift of Hope Concert, featuring Christian singer/songwriter and nine-time-GRAMMY nominee Matt Maher, on Friday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at St. Michael Church in Sioux Falls.
Enjoy inspiring music alongside stories of hope and healing. This unique candlelight performance will combine beautiful live music and the glow of candles to create a beautiful and immersive experience.
All proceeds benefit the Gift of Hope Fund, which supports the important and ever-expanding healing work of The Lourdes Center.
|Location:
|St. Michael Church
|Map:
|1600 S Marion Rd, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|605-988-3701
|Email:
|events@ccfesd.org
|Website:
|https://ccfesd.org/events/gift-of-hope/
All Dates:
Feb 6, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Candlelight acoustic concert featuring Matt Maher.
