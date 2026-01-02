Gift of Hope Concert ft. Matt Maher - Sioux Falls

Feb 6, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us for the 26th Annual Gift of Hope Concert, featuring Christian singer/songwriter and nine-time-GRAMMY nominee Matt Maher, on Friday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at St. Michael Church in Sioux Falls.

Enjoy inspiring music alongside stories of hope and healing. This unique candlelight performance will combine beautiful live music and the glow of candles to create a beautiful and immersive experience.

All proceeds benefit the Gift of Hope Fund, which supports the important and ever-expanding healing work of The Lourdes Center.


Location:   St. Michael Church
Map:   1600 S Marion Rd, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   605-988-3701
Email:   events@ccfesd.org
Website:   https://ccfesd.org/events/gift-of-hope/

