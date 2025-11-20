Gifting for Good - Brookings

Nov 20, 2025 - Nov 22, 2025

Get your holiday shopping done early and shop local at these unique mission-driven museum gift shops from Thursday, Nov. 20, to Saturday, Nov. 22.



Participating Gift Shops:



Brookings Arts Council: Join us for the 2025 Festival of Trees and explore our pop-up holiday store, featuring local artisan items.



McCrory Gardens: Unique items such as garden flags, rabbit garden sculptures, local honey, and McCrory maple syrup. Watch for their wreath-making workshop co-hosted with the SDSU Horticulture Club.



Play Central Toys & Books (located at Children’s Museum of South Dakota): Hand-selected books, games, plush, puzzles, t-shirts, STEM-related toys, and unique children’s toys.



South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum: Find a unique selection of South Dakota-made gifts, books, food products, and more!



South Dakota Art Museum: Unique gifts from South Dakota and beyond. Original paintings, pottery, art glass, home decor, and more. New this season: Nordic Yule Market! Shop your favorite products from Nordic artisans and local artists, with festive events, cozy vibes, and unique gifts all season long.



Gift shop hours vary by location. Please check in with each shop for more information. Thank you for shopping local and supporting our beloved cultural organizations, too!