Giggles & Ghouls - Brookings

Oct 31, 2024

Trick-or-Treat through the Gardens. Join us for a fun afternoon of games, and of course, lots of candy!

Admission is free will donation. 

If inclement weather, event will be held in the Great Hall.

 


Location:   McCrory Gardens Education & Visitor Center
Map:   631 22nd Ave. Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   605-688-6707
Email:   lori.puetz@sdstate.edu
Website:   https://www.sdstate.edu/events/2021/10/giggles-and-ghouls

