Giggles & Ghouls - Brookings
Trick-or-Treat through the Gardens. Join us for a fun afternoon of games, and of course, lots of candy!
Admission is free will donation.
If inclement weather, event will be held in the Great Hall.
|McCrory Gardens Education & Visitor Center
|631 22nd Ave. Brookings, SD 57007
|605-688-6707
|lori.puetz@sdstate.edu
|https://www.sdstate.edu/events/2021/10/giggles-and-ghouls
All Dates:
Oct 31, 2025
