Girl of La Mancha Auditions - Pierre

May 5, 2024 - May 6, 2024

Synopsis: La Mancha Mall is overrun by costumed teenagers at the annual Cosplay Con. But when a clumsy gamer bumps her head and assumes the character of Donna Quixote, the event takes on a whole new, hilarious twist. Donna’s farcical, mixed-up adventures include obtaining “armor” from a sporting goods store, tilting a windmill at Harry Putter’s Magical Mini-Golf, enraging the wizard Gandaldore, having mock battles with pool noodles, and mistaking the food court busboy Alonzo for a magnificent nobleman. Meanwhile, all-too-normal Simon Carrasco makes a bet with the Goth girl, Darkniss, that he can restore Donna to mundane reality.



"Girl of La Mancha" is presented by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service.



June 21, 22, 23*, 2024 (Fri, Sat, Sun*)

Grand Opera House, Pierre, SD



Doors Open at 6:30 p.m., Performance at 7:00 p.m.

*Sunday Matinee Doors Open at 1:30 p.m., Performance at 2 p.m.



Tickets: $5 at the door



Comedy by Patrick Rainville Dorn

Directed by Michele Beeler

Assistant Directors Hannah Carda & Holly Cole

Fee: $5