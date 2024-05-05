Girl of La Mancha Auditions - Pierre
May 5, 2024 - May 6, 2024
Synopsis: La Mancha Mall is overrun by costumed teenagers at the annual Cosplay Con. But when a clumsy gamer bumps her head and assumes the character of Donna Quixote, the event takes on a whole new, hilarious twist. Donna’s farcical, mixed-up adventures include obtaining “armor” from a sporting goods store, tilting a windmill at Harry Putter’s Magical Mini-Golf, enraging the wizard Gandaldore, having mock battles with pool noodles, and mistaking the food court busboy Alonzo for a magnificent nobleman. Meanwhile, all-too-normal Simon Carrasco makes a bet with the Goth girl, Darkniss, that he can restore Donna to mundane reality.
"Girl of La Mancha" is presented by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service.
June 21, 22, 23*, 2024 (Fri, Sat, Sun*)
Grand Opera House, Pierre, SD
Doors Open at 6:30 p.m., Performance at 7:00 p.m.
*Sunday Matinee Doors Open at 1:30 p.m., Performance at 2 p.m.
Tickets: $5 at the door
Comedy by Patrick Rainville Dorn
Directed by Michele Beeler
Assistant Directors Hannah Carda & Holly Cole
Fee: $5
|Location:
|The Grand Opera House
|Map:
|109 S Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-7826
|Email:
|info@pierreplayers.com
|Website:
|https://www.pierreplayers.com/about/littleplayers/
All Dates:
May 5, 2024 - May 6, 2024 Auditions Sunday, May 5th at 3pm
Little Players will hold auditions for "Girl of La Mancha" on Sunday, May 5, 2024, 3 p.m. at the Grand Opera House. There are parts for three males, nine females, and several extras entering 5th grade and up in the fall. There are two adult roles and several roles to fill behind the scenes. For more information, contact Director Michele Beeler at littleplayers605@gmail.com or 605.999.8503.
