Girlfriends' Weekend

Nov 5, 2021 - Nov 7, 2021

9th Annual Girlfriends' Weekend

Begins Friday, November 5th, 2021 and continues into Sunday Brunch & Bingo! Grab your Girlfriends' and enjoy Hill City for shopping, sipping, dining, activities and entertainment.

Friday Night Fashion Show

Saturday Nigh

Sunday - Bingo Brunch Buffet at Chute Roosters

Plus specials and activities throughout Hill City businesses! 

 


Location:   Hill City Downtown
Phone:   605-574-2368
Email:   www.hillcitygirlfriends.com
Website:   https://www.hillcitygirlfriends.com/specials-activities

Need a girls getaway this year?

Hill City Downtown
