Girlfriends' Weekend
Nov 5, 2021 - Nov 7, 2021
9th Annual Girlfriends' Weekend
Begins Friday, November 5th, 2021 and continues into Sunday Brunch & Bingo! Grab your Girlfriends' and enjoy Hill City for shopping, sipping, dining, activities and entertainment.
Friday Night Fashion Show
Saturday Nigh
Sunday - Bingo Brunch Buffet at Chute Roosters
Plus specials and activities throughout Hill City businesses!
|Location:
|Hill City Downtown
|Phone:
|605-574-2368
|Email:
|www.hillcitygirlfriends.com
|Website:
|https://www.hillcitygirlfriends.com/specials-activities
All Dates:
Nov 5, 2021 - Nov 7, 2021
Need a girls getaway this year?
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.