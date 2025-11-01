Girlfriends' Weekend - Hill City
Nov 1, 2025 - Nov 9, 2025
13th Annual Girlfriends' Weekend in Hill City.
Days of fun, fashion, friendship, shopping, dining, exploring, relaxing, glitz and glam, all while connecting with your girlfriends!
Fashion show proceeds benefit Black Hills Road Trip of Hope!
|Location:
|Hill City Downtown
|Map:
|Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2368
All Dates:
