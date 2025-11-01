Girlfriends' Weekend - Hill City

Nov 1, 2025 - Nov 9, 2025

13th Annual Girlfriends' Weekend in Hill City.

Days of fun, fashion, friendship, shopping, dining, exploring, relaxing, glitz and glam, all while connecting with your girlfriends!

Fashion show proceeds benefit Black Hills Road Trip of Hope!

 


Location:   Hill City Downtown
Map:   Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2368

All Dates:
Nov 1, 2025 - Nov 9, 2025

13th Annual Girlfriends' Weekend in Hill City. Days of fun, fashion, friendship, shopping, dining, exploring, relaxing, glitz and glam, all while connecting with your girlfriends! Fashion show proceeds benefit Black Hills Road Trip of Hope!  
Hill City Downtown
Hill City Downtown 57745 Hill City, SD 57745

Search All Events By Day

November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable