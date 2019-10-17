Gitchie Girl Uncovered - Sioux Falls
Oct 17, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Open to the Public Free History Talk:
Gitchie Girl Uncovered
By authors Phil and Sandy Hamman,
Q&A with the lone survivor and authors
Third Thursday October 17, 7 PM
Location: Old Courthouse Museum
200 West 6th Street, Sioux Falls
605-951-9200 Email info@minnehahahistory.org
www.minnehahahistory.org like us on facebook
|Location:
|Old Courthouse Museum
|Map:
|200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-951-9200
|Email:
|sandy@minnehahahistry.org
|Website:
|http://www.minnehahahistory.org
All Dates:
