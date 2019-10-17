Share |

Gitchie Girl Uncovered - Sioux Falls

Oct 17, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Open to the Public Free History Talk:
Gitchie Girl Uncovered
By authors Phil and Sandy Hamman,
Q&A with the lone survivor and authors
Third Thursday October 17, 7 PM
Location: Old Courthouse Museum
200 West 6th Street, Sioux Falls
605-951-9200 Email info@minnehahahistory.org
www.minnehahahistory.org like us on facebook


Location:   Old Courthouse Museum
Map:   200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-951-9200
Email:   sandy@minnehahahistry.org
Website:   http://www.minnehahahistory.org

All Dates:
Oct 17, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Gitchie Girl Uncovered By authors Phil and Sandy Hamman,

Old Courthouse Museum
Old Courthouse Museum 57104 200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable