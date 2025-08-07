Global Leadership Summit - Sioux Falls

Aug 7, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Global Leadership Summit is the world’s premier leadership event — more than 250,000 people around the world attend each year. It will include world-class leadership training from a diverse group of speakers from both ministry and marketplace. The event is intended for leaders, aspiring leaders and even those who may not consider themselves leaders yet.

The theme of the 2025 Summit is “Lead where you are.” No matter what your role or context is, I believe this event will help you learn to lead in God-honoring ways.

Check Out this year’s faculty lineup and get a glimpse of what’s in store for you at The Global Leadership Summit on August 7-8, hosted by Linwood Church.

Visit LinwoodChurch.org/GLS before July 17 to register and receive special pricing.

 

Fee: $189-$249


Location:   Linwood Church
Map:   1101 E. 57th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Phone:   605-332-9080
Email:   office@linwoodchurch.org
Website:   http://1101 E. 57th Street

