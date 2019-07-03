Gold Camp Jubilee - Lead
Jul 3, 2019 - Jul 6, 2019
Parade, entertainment, kids’ activities, poker tournament, trail run, horseshoe tournament, vendors, show-n-shine and fireworks over the Open Cut.
|Location:
|Manuel Brothers Park
|Map:
|Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-1100
|Website:
|http://leadmethere.org/gold-camp-jubilee-days-in-lead/
All Dates:
Jul 3, 2019 - Jul 6, 2019
Parade, entertainment, vendors, show-n-shine and fireworks over the Open Cut.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.