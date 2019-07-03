Share |

Gold Camp Jubilee - Lead

Jul 3, 2019 - Jul 6, 2019

Parade, entertainment, kids’ activities, poker tournament, trail run, horseshoe tournament, vendors, show-n-shine and fireworks over the Open Cut. 


Location:   Manuel Brothers Park
Map:   Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-1100
Website:   http://leadmethere.org/gold-camp-jubilee-days-in-lead/

All Dates:
