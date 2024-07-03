Gold Camp Jubilee - Lead
Jul 3, 2024 - Jul 4, 2024
Parade, entertainment, kids’ activities, poker and horseshoe tournaments, trail run, vendors, 5k run, show-n-shine and fireworks over the Open Cut.
|Location:
|Manuel Brothers Park
|Map:
|Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-580-7393
|Website:
|http://www.leadmethere.org/goldcampjubilee/
All Dates:
