Gold Camp Jubilee - Lead

Jul 3, 2024 - Jul 4, 2024

Parade, entertainment, kids’ activities, poker and horseshoe tournaments, trail run, vendors, 5k run, show-n-shine and fireworks over the Open Cut.


Location:   Manuel Brothers Park
Map:   Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-580-7393
Website:   http://www.leadmethere.org/goldcampjubilee/

All Dates:
