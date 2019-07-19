Share |

Gold Discovery Days - Custer

Jul 19, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

Arts and crafts, gold nugget hunt, flower show, bean bag toss, youth activities, car show, pancake breakfast, street dance, bed races, volleyball, quilt show, 5K, hot air balloon rally, basketball tournament, stick horse rodeo, old timers’ baseball game and parade.


Map:   Mount Rushmore Road, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-673-2244
Email:   info@custersd.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/golddiscoverydays/

