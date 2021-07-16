Share |

Gold Discovery Days - Custer

Jul 16, 2021 - Jul 18, 2021

A carnival, car show, arts & crafts fair, volleyball tournament, 5K fun run, cornhole tournament, golf scramble, hot air balloon rally, gold nugget hunt, and the largest parade in the Black Hills!


Map:   Mount Rushmore Road, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-673-2244
Email:   info@custersd.com
Website:   http://www.custersd.com/Gold-Discovery-Days

All Dates:
