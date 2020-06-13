Share |

Gold Rush Gravel Grinder - Spearfish

Jun 13, 2020

45-, 70-, 110- and 210-mile bicycle races on gravel roads through the Black Hills.


Location:   Spearfish
Map:   Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-641-4963
Email:   ridgeriders@blackhills.com
Website:   http://www.goldrushgravelgrinder.com

All Dates:
Jun 13, 2020

45-, 70-, 110- and 210-mile bicycle races on gravel roads through the Black Hills.
Spearfish
Spearfish 57783 Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

June (2020)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable