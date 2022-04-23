Share |

Good Earth Day

Apr 23, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Celebrate Planet Earth at Good Earth State Park!

Learn ways to help the Earth with local businesses and groups at this come and go event. 


Location:   Good Earth State Park
Map:   26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Phone:   605-213-1036
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/good-earth-state-park/

All Dates:
