Good Earth Day
Apr 23, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Celebrate Planet Earth at Good Earth State Park!
Learn ways to help the Earth with local businesses and groups at this come and go event.
|Location:
|Good Earth State Park
|Map:
|26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
|Phone:
|605-213-1036
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/good-earth-state-park/
All Dates:
