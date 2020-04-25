Good Earth Day - Sioux Falls
Apr 25, 2020 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Hands-on activities and games to celebrate our world. Park license required.
|Location:
|Good Earth State Park
|Map:
|26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
|Phone:
|605-213-1036
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1033/
All Dates:
Apr 25, 2020 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Hands-on activities and games to celebrate our world.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.